LG calls on Ladakhi youth to connect to their cultural heritage

Stressing the need to connect the younger generation with the rich culture, heritage and literature of Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, on Monday, said that the literary figures in the cold desert region have an important role to play in this direction.

Mathur was speaking while virtually attending the Ladakh Literary Meet 2022 organised by Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (LAACL) in Leh.

Chairman, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan; Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, TseringAngchuk; Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mehboob Ali Khan; scholars and literary figures from Leh, Kargil and officials from LAACL Leh and Kargil were present in the event.

He said on the occasion that contrary to the popular perception, the trans-Himalayan region has a very old and strong culture and identity.

The UT Administration and the Hill Councils should facilitate a literary meet with scholars and literary figures from other parts of the country so that the literary figures from Ladakh could interact with them and the others would also know about the rich history and culture of the region.

He cited some of the petroglyphs found in Ladakh which date back to more than 10,000 years old to prove that Ladakh has a rich and ancient culture.

Ladakhi is a rich language and shared the efforts being made to prepare a Ladakhi dictionary of around 25,000 words, compile around 4,500 articles and enumerate more than 1,000 folk songs of Ladakh.

Stressing the need for the protection of the Ladakhi language, he stated that society has a crucial role to play in this regard.

The UT Administration, both the Hill Councils and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) should make efforts to create awareness about Ladakhi literature and culture among young students in schools and colleges along with putting up books in local languages in the district libraries.

The youth should have a strong base so that they are not affected by social media culture and language. They should have faith in their identity, culture and rich heritage as it would enable in promoting a strong society.

Chairman, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan, shared the initiatives being taken to promote Yigay (script) in Kargil and requested the literary figures to discuss the steps that need to be taken to promote literature in Ladakh.

Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh, TseringAngchuk, emphasised the need to take Ladakhi literature forward and raise awareness about the rich Ladakhi art and culture among the youth.

Four books- Shiraza and ShesrikMelong, the publications of LAACL Leh- were released during the event.

Later, the literary figures from Leh and Kargil took part in the poetic symposium in Purgi, Balti, Ladakhi, Bhoti, Dard-Sheen and Dard-Arya languages.