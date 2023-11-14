LG approves regularisation of 18 dental surgeons posted at Delhi govt hospitals

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the regularisation of 18 dental surgeons working in various city government hospitals since their appointment on ad hoc basis in the period between 1998 and 2004.

According to an official statement from the LG Office, their tenure has been renewed from time to time in order to meet the shortage of dental surgeons.

Saxena has also approved the conversion of nine Group ‘C’ temporary Posts of Stenographer to permanent posts in the WCD Department.

“He has repeatedly said that engagement in Government service on contract basis not only amounted to the exploitation of such employees, but also resulted in favouritism and malpractice,” the statement said.

“The Department of Health and Family Welfare sought regularisation of these 18 Civil Assistant Surgeons (Dental) under Delhi Health Service (Dental) Rules, 2022 with effect from May 6, 2022 in Level 10 Pay Matrix (a Group ‘A’ position),” it said.

“Subsequent to the LG’s directions in March, 2023 to amend Recruitment Rules to ensure regularisation of posts and fresh appointments on regular basis rather than contractual, the DHS had notified the DHS (Dental) Rules, 2022 on 06.05.2023,” the statement said.

“Accordingly, the UPSC assessed the suitability of these Dental Doctors working on ad hoc basis for more than a decade, for appointment on a regular basis and found them to be fit for the same,” it said.

Similarly, posts of nine stenographers (Group ‘C’), working in the WCD Department for implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2005, have been made permanent with the Delhi LG’s approval.

“These stenographers appointed on temporary posts since 2005, had been discharging duties of a permanent nature,” the statement added.