Letter purported to be from contractors’ heats up MP politics

An alleged letter of a contractors’ association heated up Politics in Madhya Pradesh with the Opposition Congress alleging that payments for works are made to contractors only after 50 per cent commission was paid.

The ruling BJP has charged the Congress with using a fake letter to run a false propaganda against its government.

Yesterday, Congress leaders, including state Congress chief Kamal Nath alleged that the letter from the contractors’ association exposed the level of corruption prevalent in the BJP government.

Advertisement

In her reaction to the said letter, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that the BJP had broken its own record of corruption in MP.

In a counter to the Congress allegations, MP BJP Chief V D Sharma, on Saturday, accused the Congress of resorting to desperate measures and lying. He called the letter circulated by the Congress fake.

Sharma said the BJP would lodge a case against the Congress leaders for using a fake letter to tarnish the image of the state government.