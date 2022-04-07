Mann asks sand contractors to ensure smooth supply at fixed rates

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asked the sand contractors to strictly comply with the terms and conditions of mining stipulated in the agreement done with state government to ensure hassle free and smooth supply of sand to the people on the rates fixed by the state.

In a meeting with mining contractors, Mann said his government is committed to ensure seamless supply of construction material to the people at the affordable rates.

The CM said the current mining policy is being reviewed meticulously so as to formulate a new comprehensive pro-people mining policy.

He said that the mines and geology department is also now in the process to reassess the available quantity of sand at the existing mining sites and subsequently, new sites would also be included in the forthcoming mining policy after comprehensive study.

Mann also said that the mines and geology department would be strengthened with requisite manpower and latest technology so as to enhance its capacity.

Responding to the issue raised by the contractors about their harassment at the hands of police besides other muscle men acting on the behest of local leaders and petty political functionaries, the CM assured them of absolutely no interference and political pressure from any of his ninister, MLA or party volunteers would be tolerated.

He said, “Despite all this, even in few remotest cases, someone still forces you to resort illegal practices, then you should record the conversation either in audio or video mode and upload the same on the ‘Anti Corruption Action Line’ number 9501-200-200 and the guilty would not be spared at any costs.”

Mann said if any complaint about malpractices being done by the sand contractors is brought into his notice, then they would also face the similar action and not expect any sort of leniency from him.

To create awareness amongst public about the difference between legal and illegal mining sites, mining minister Harjot Singh Bains said display boards with relevant information would be installed at the demarcated legal sites.