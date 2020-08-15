Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Independence Day greeted the nation.

“As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, I salute the great men & women whose unswerving determination & patriotism gifted us the freedom we relish today. Let’s pledge to uphold & safeguard the values of our nation & contribute to its progress. Jai Hind!” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, said those who challenged the country’s sovereignty, be it at the Line of Control (LoC) or the Line of Actual Control (LAC), have been given a “befitting reply in their own language”.

“From LoC to LAC, Indian Armed Forces have taught unforgettable lessons to our neighbours who dared to misadventure,” PM Modi said as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

“They have been responded to in the language they understand,” he said and added that India stands committed to defeat forces that aid and abet terrorism and expansionism.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day.

Appreciating the Centre and state government for taking steps to contain the coronavirus, President said India’s role in dealing with the pandemic is a lesson for the world.