A top terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit Zahoor Ahmad Rather, who was involved in killing of three BJP activists and a policeman in Kashmir, was on Saturday arrested by the police in the Samba district of Jammu.

The terrorist was involved in the killing of three BJP workers in Vessu area of district Kulgam, last year. He was also involved in the killing of a head constable Abdul Rashid Dar of Furrah on 22 July 2020 outside his residence.

Besides target killings in South Kashmir, he was also instrumental in recruiting innocent youth into terrorist ranks. He along with another terrorist Abbas Sheikh were running the terrorist outfit TRF of the LeT, police said.

Police nabbed him from the Teli area of Bari-Brahmnan in Samba following intelligence inputs and recovered incriminating materials from his possession.

Police said that the terrorist joined terrorist ranks of LeT (TRF) outfit in the year 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that he was earlier affiliated with terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in the year 2002 and crossed over to PoK for obtaining illegal arms training.

He along with some FTs infiltrated back via Rajouri and later on surrendered before security forces in the year 2006.

Police has taken him to Anantnag for interrogation.