Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

A Pakistani terrorist from the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group was killed in an encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Sunday.

IANS | May 8, 2022 11:03 am

Baramulla :Army soldiers moving towards ongoing encounter site at Malwaa villages of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday April 21,2022.(Photo: Nisar Malik /IANS)

A Pakistani terrorist from the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group was killed in an encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Sunday.

“One Pakistani terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit and a local terrorist trapped in on-going encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and involved in several terror crimes,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet citing Inspector General, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Cheyan Devsar area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Imran Khan reiterates he would 'never have agreed' to US demands for military bases in Pakistan
BSF troops fire at Pakistani drone
Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan over 'regime change conspiracy'