Leopard strays in Jaipur ; injures 3 persons

A leopard strayed in Vidhyadhar Nagar colony in the outer area of the Pink City here Saturday and injured three persons before being tranquilised and rescued in 5-hour long operation by the wildlife sleuths.

The big cat – a grown up cub, had strayed into the sector-2 of thickly populated locality of the city, probably, from bordering Nahargarh foot-hills.The panther this afternoon, was initially spotted in a park and then seen walking on roads, boundary walls of building and in bushes in the park.

Soon, veterinarian specialist Dr Arvind Mathur alongwith wildlife department sleuths and the police rushed to the spot to tranquilise and ensure safe rescue of the strayed animal. Arrival of officials gave sense of security to locals who came out to gather on road and chase the animal on its free run. The leopard was fast shifting it’s location and making the veterinarian team, foresters and crowd to chase it.

After almost a five hours running chasing wildlife sleuths succeeded in locking the panther in a public washroom in the park. Then the drill to tranquilise the panther was also difficult, it took quite long to yield success as Dr Mathur had to attempt tranquiliser shots five to six times. Finally, he succeeded and the tranquilised big cat was taken to safety by the sleuths.

In the meantime, the wild animal attacked a chasing youth in his forearm. He injured was rushed to hospital. Later, while the authorities were trying to tranquilise the leopard it again injured a guard and an officer.

Helter – skelter running groups of onlookers delayed the process, the authorities had difficult moments in persuading crowds to leave the scene.