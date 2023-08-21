Legislators should strive to enrich parliamentary traditions: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the Ninth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Udaipur.

Addressing the Presiding Officers and legislators present in the Conference, Birla observed that Legislatures, be it the Parliament or the State Legislative Assemblies and Councils, represent the hopes, dreams and aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of public representatives to uphold the faith of the people in the Legislature, stressed Birla.

The Lok Sabha Speaker noted that it is the duty of public representatives to ensure that Legislatures work for the socio-economic welfare of the people. He added that legislators should strive to strengthen democracy and enrich parliamentary traditions.

Mentioning the immensely important role of legislatures in good governance, Birla observed that constructive and meaningful debates on citizen-centric governance must be at the heart of legislative functioning.

He added that people’s representatives must maintain exemplary conduct and etiquette that enhance the prestige and dignity of the House and thereby deepen and strengthen peoples’ faith in legislative institutions.

Observing that people expect legislators to hold meaningful discussions in the legislatures to solve their difficulties by guiding the Executive in formulating public welfare policies, Birla stressed that this can happen only when the public representatives behave and act as per the highest standards of discipline and decorum in the House and in public life.