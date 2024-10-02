Left rebel MLA PV Anvar to form new party

Left rebel MLA PV Anvar , who has turned against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI-M, has on Wednesday announced that he would launch a new political party.

Speaking to media persons at Nilambur in Malppuram, he said the country is currently trying to uphold its secular values and he would launch a new political party. The new party would bring in young people and field candidates in every panchayat across the state. The party will focus on including Dalit and backward communities, with a strong emphasis on secularism, he added.

Anwar also criticized the CM in the controversy over his interview given to The Hindu daily. Anwar alleged that the Chief Minister made an adjustment with the Hindu daily. Anwar also criticized the chief minister’s drama that he saw yesterday.

“There is a conspiracy behind the interview. At first it was said that the Chief Minister does not have a PR agency. If the content in the interview is wrong, why didn’t he say it earlier? The Chief Minister is telling lies. The chief minister’s office intervened only after 32 hours of publication of the interview in the daily,” Anvar said