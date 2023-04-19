Kerala Christian leaders to form new party with BJP backing

Amidst reports that the BJP is backing the formation of a new political party with the support of the Church in Kerala, Johny Nellore, vice-chairman of the Kerala Congress (Joseph), on Wednesday resigned from the party and announced that a new political party will be formed in the state.

Johny also resigned as a member of the UDF high power committee.

Announcing his resignation from the Kerala Congress (Joseph) at a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday, Johny Nellore said he will not join any other party, but will form a secular national party. “It will be a political party with a national outlook and people from all communities will be there,” he added.

The new party is expected to get the support from various Christian churches and will be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Former Udumbanchola MLA Mathew Stephen, George G Mathew and Joy Abraham will be part of the new political entity. Victor T Thomas, who recently resigned as UDF chairman in Pathanamthitta, will also join the new party. Joy Abraham is the general secretary of Christian right-wing outfit Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA).

It has been reported that the Central leadership of the BJP has long been attempting to form a political party backed by the Church in Kerala. It has also been reported that. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswas Sarma and a Keralite Bishop serving in the north-eastern states were also part of the unofficial discussions regarding the formation of the party.

The announcement about the formation of the new party came at a time when the BJP is trying to strengthen its base in the state by making inroads into the Christian community, which has a sizeable influence in central Kerala.

The move came in the backdrop of Thalassery Arch Bishop of Roman Catholic church, Mar Joseph Pamplani’s statement that if the government of India raises the price of rubber to Rs 300 per kilogram the church will help the Kerala BJP to get an MP of the party elected from the state.

In an apparent admission that the Church has no qualms about supporting the BJP if it supports rubber farmers, Bishop Pamplani said the farmers community in high range can relieve the Kerala BJP’s despair of not having its own MP from the state in the Lok Sabha, if the Union government raises the price of rubber to Rs 300 per kilogram.

Cardinal Mar George Alenchery, head of the Syro-Malabar Church and a prominent face of the Christian community in India, has recently come forward in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Christians are not insecure in the country under the BJP rule.

In an interview given to an English daily, Mar George Alenchery said the prime minister is a good leader and does not go into confrontation with anyone.

“He is a good leader. He makes an effort to be one and is successful at it. He did not go for confrontation with anyone. He has been effective in raising India’s image internationally. When there’s a sense of security among the people, other faults tend to be ignored. He is very receptive and open. That’s leadership. Also, there are many things common between Hinduism and Christianity. The concept of harmony in Hinduism is very inspiring to me,” the Cardinal said.

Last year, when Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt raised the ‘narcotic jihad’ allegations, BJP was the first to defend him. The bishop came out against a section of Muslim community saying “Catholic girls and youth were targeted by jihadi elements in the state.”