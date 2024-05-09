Kerala Janata Dal (S) may form new party after LS poll results

The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (S) is considering the possibility of forming a new party after the results of the Lok Sabha polls.

A meeting of state leaders held in Thiruvananthapuram deliberated the situation of the party at the national level and also took stock of the recently held general elections in the state.

According to reports, the party leaders are considering former MLA Jose Thettayil for appointing the new party’s president. To avoid the threat of disqualification, Minister K Krishnankutty and Mathew T Thomas (MLA) will not take charge of the new party.

Advertisement

The Kerala unit had severed ties with the national party after its alliance with the BJP last year as it has been in a predicament.

The Janata Dal (S) has two legislators, including its state president Mathew T Thomas and K Krishnankutty, who is the Electricity Minister in the LDF cabinet headed by Pinarayi Vijayan

Previously, the Janata Dal (S) had decided to unite with the state unit of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). However, despite several rounds of talks, the merger did not take place. In the meantime, the LJD merged with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) last year.