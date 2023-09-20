LDF government grants permission for vigilance probe into Congress MLA’s land deals

Kerala’s CPI(M)-led LDF government gave the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau permission, on Wednesday, to conduct a preliminary investigation into Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s alleged irregularities in land purchases. Earlier, Kuzhalnadan had raised serious allegations against Kerala CM Pinayari Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan, in Idukki’s Udumbanchola taluk.

The state additional secretary (home) gave permission to the VACB director to conduct the preliminary investigation and probe alleged irregularities in Kuzhalnadan’s purchase of land and buildings at Chinnakanal in Idukki district. The permission was given after the VACB director’s report on the issue.

The probe was authorized under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The order, however, does not mention the name of Mathew Kuzhalnadan. The CPI(M) alleges that Kuzhalnadan violated several norms, including establishing a resort at Chinnakanal in Idukki when rules prohibit such constructions.

CN Mohanan, the CPI(M) Ernakulam district secretary, alleged that Kuhzalnadan had undervalued his property to evade stamp duty. He also alleged that the building in Chinnakanal owned by Kuzhalnadan was constructed in violation of the land assignment rules. Subsequently, the CPI(M) lodged a complaint with vigilance.