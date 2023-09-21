Lawrence Bishnoi takes responsibility of Sukha Duneke’s killing

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail, today claimed responsibility for killing Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Canada.

Last night in Canada, Sukhdool, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed in a gang war. According to reports, Duneke was part of the Canadian Khalistan movement. A “Category A” gangster from Moga in Punjab, Duneke was a close friend of gangster and terrorist Arshdeep Dalla from the Khalistani movement who escaped to Canada in 2017 on a false passport. He was one of 43 gangsters with connections to Canada and Khalistan who were identified in a list yesterday by the anti-terror organisation NIA.

Bishnoi’s gang alleged that Duneke was crucial in the killings of gangsters Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middukhera in a Facebook post. Duneke was referred to by the gang as a “drug addict” who had been “punished for his sins,” and they issued a warning that their adversaries would not be able to survive in India, or any other country for that matter.

The NIA is looking into drug smuggling allegations against Bishnoi, who is currently detained in Ahmedabad. Additionally, Bishnoi is a suspect in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

As a result of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s admission to the House of Commons earlier this week that his government had “credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June, diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have recently increased. This coincides with the murder of Duneke.

On June 18, a gunman shot dead Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old man who was declared as an “individual terrorist” and the head of the outlawed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), in front of a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. He was one of the most wanted terrorists in India, with a 10 lakh bounty on his head.

The Punjab Police today began a countrywide raid on the associates of criminal Goldy Brar, who is another major suspect in the murder of musician Sidhu Moosewala and is the focus of ongoing tensions between India and Canada. Brar, who is thought to be hiding in Canada, is closely connected to the Khalistani separatist organisation.