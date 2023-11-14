Law & order has become a joke: AAP on CBI plea to probe against Jain

Taking a dig at the Centre over CBI seeking Delhi LG VK Saxena’s sanction to book former Delhi prisons minister Satyendar Jain for corruption, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said here that the law and order has become a joke with the Central investigative agency probing the matter at behest of an alleged conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is already behind bars.

Speaking to a news agency here on Tuesday, the AAP leader said the country’s law and order has never been made a mockery like this before.

Bhardwaj wondered what the AAP could do in a situation where the Centre conducts such investigations against its leaders. He accused the ruling dispensation at the Centre of indulging in politics by summoning people, harassing them, and sending them notices.

Advertisement

The AAP, in a statement on Monday, claimed that CBI’s move was based entirely on Chandrashekhar’s statement, which the party called the biggest conman in the country.

“The CBI has sought LG’s permission for conducting inquiry against Satyendar Jain and others based only on the statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the biggest thug and con-man of India,” AAP’s statement read.

“This is nothing but a mockery of law. AAP categorically denies any association, communication let alone any money transaction between Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar or any of his associates,” the AAP statement said further.

The AAP demanded that the Centre should launch a full-fledged CBI investigation into the claims of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, alleging that he extorted over Rs 200 crore from a business house in 2020.

Meanwhile, the CBI has written to the LG requesting permission to prosecute Satyendar Jain under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The probe agency has also alleged that a high-profile corruption racket was operational in the Delhi prisons that also included senior jail officials being hand in gloves with private persons and their accomplices.

It has been further alleged that Jain received money to the tune of Rs 10 crore from the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his associates during the period 2018- 21, to make it possible for him to lead a comfortable life behind bars.