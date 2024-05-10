Largest SVEEP banner unveiled in Srinagar to motivate voters to cast their mandate

In a bid to motivate people to participate in elections in large numbers in the Kashmir valley, which has witnessed low voter turnout in past elections, the largest Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) banner was inaugurated on Friday at the State Taxes Complex in Srinagar.

Among the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Kashmir, the Srinagar seat will be the first to go to polls on 13 May.

The Additional Commissioner of the State Taxes Department, Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool, inaugurated the banner.

Spearheaded by the State Taxes Department, the SVEEP initiative aims to empower and educate citizens about their electoral rights and responsibilities. With the inauguration of this monumental banner, prominently displayed at the State Taxes Complex, the campaign assumes a larger-than-life presence, captivating the attention of passersby and stakeholders alike.

In his inaugural address, the Additional Commissioner of the State Taxes Department, Kashmir, underscored the importance of active participation in the democratic process and emphasised the role of awareness campaigns in strengthening the fabric of democracy.

The SVEEP banner serves as a visual testament to the collective efforts aimed at nurturing an informed and engaged electorate. Its strategic placement at the State Taxes Complex ensures maximum visibility, effectively disseminating key messages on voter education and electoral participation.

As the largest SVEEP banner in Srinagar, its unveiling signifies a monumental step towards amplifying awareness and mobilising citizens to exercise their democratic rights conscientiously.

Meanwhile, in order to review the action plan for the smooth despatch of poll parties and election materials to the polling stations, the District Election Officer (DEO), Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Returning Officer for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, chaired a meeting on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Aashish Mishra was present on the occasion. Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of all 8 Assembly Segments of Srinagar, Deputy District Election Officer, and senior Police Officers associated with the conduct of the Lok Sabha Election also attended the meeting.

The DEO emphasised the importance of a proactive approach by officers, under the close supervision of concerned AROs, to uphold the sanctity of democratic institutions and ensure free and fair polling.