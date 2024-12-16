‘Lanka won’t allow its territory to be misused for activities against India’

Sri Lanka’s new President Anura Kumara Disanayake on Monday assured India that the island nation will not allow its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the two neighbouring countries have decided to explore the possibility of concluding a framework agreement on defence cooperation.

”The two nations have also agreed on cooperation in hydrography. We believe that the Colombo Security Conclave is an important platform for regional peace, security and development. Under this, cooperation will be enhanced on topics like maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber-security, fight against smuggling and organised crime, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” Mr Modi said at a joint press conference with Mr Dissanayake after wide-ranging talks between the two leaders.

Mr Dissanayake, who is in India on his first visit abroad after a landslide victory in the elections in the island nation in November, said the cooperation with India will certainly flourish under his leadership.

PM Modi said India has so far provided $ 5 billion in line of credit and grant assistance to Sri Lanka. ”We have cooperation in all 25 districts of Sri Lanka and the selection of our projects is always based on the development priorities of the partner countries,” he added.

Taking India-Sri lanka development cooperation forward, he said India has decided that grant assistance will be given for the rehabilitation of the signalling system of the Maho-Anuradhapura railway section and Kankesanthurai Port.

Under education cooperation, from next year, monthly scholarships will be given to 200 students in the universities of Jaffna and Eastern Province. In the next five years, 1500 civil servants of Sri Lanka will be trained in India. Along with housing, renewable energy and infrastructure, India will also cooperate for the development of agriculture, dairy and fisheries in Sri Lanka. India will also participate in the unique digital identity project in Sri Lanka, the PM said.

A joint statement issued at the end of the talks said the PM assured the Lankan leader India’s the island nation occupies India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision.

He also reiterated India’s consistent support to the country in times of need and in its quest for economic recovery and stability, and prosperity for its people. The two leaders instructed officials to finalise discussions on the bilateral MoU on Debt Restructuring.

They agreed that a strategic shift from debt-driven models towards investment-led partnerships across different sectors would ensure a more sustainable path to economic recovery, development and prosperity in Sri Lanka.

The two leaders appreciated that the India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (ISFTA) has enhanced the trade partnership between the two countries, while acknowledging that there is immense potential for further expanding the trade ties. They agreed to continue discussions on the Economic & Technological Cooperation Agreement.

As natural partners, both leaders underscored the common challenges faced by the two countries in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed their commitment to work together in countering traditional and non-traditional threats as well as to ensure a free, open, safe and secure Indian Ocean Region.