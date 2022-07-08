Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar highway

Landslides and mudslides caused by rain were blocking the crucial Jammu-Srinagar national route in various locations on Friday.

According to representatives of the traffic department, many landslides and mudslides caused the Srinagar-Jammu highway to be temporarily closed to traffic on Friday.

If there are no more landslides until then, the route should be open for traffic in a few hours, according to officials from the traffic department.

In addition to providing the landlocked Valley with essential supplies, the Amarnath Yatris use this highway to go to both the base camps in north and south Kashmir.

(with inputs from IANS)