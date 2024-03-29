10 killed as cab plunges into deep gorge in J&K

At least ten bodies were recovered on Friday from the accident site on Jammu-Srinagar national highway where a cab plunged into a gorge, said officials.

Officials said that in the early hours of Friday a cab carrying passengers fell into a deep gorge after it went out of the driver’s control near the Battery Chashma on the national highway in Ramban district.

The officials said, “Ten bodies have been recovered from the accident site. Teams of police, SDRF and quick response team (QRT) were immediately pressed into service after the report about the accident was received.”

“Incessant rain and darkness initially hampered the rescue operation, which was restarted with the first light on Friday. The operation is still going on”, officials said.

Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban are undertaking the rescue operation.

More details are awaited.