NH-717A suffered significant damage: Darjeeling MP

National Highway 717A has suffered significant damage due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, accompanied by the general manager of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation and their technical team, visited various vulnerable areas along this route today.

Mr Bista took note of the damages, which were also observed by the officials in his presence.

MP Raju Bista said, “In continuation of my visits to assess the impact of heavy rains and natural disasters, and to meet and interact with those affected, today I toured several affected areas in Kalimpong district of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.”

During his visit, Mr Bista spoke with residents from Mongpong forest area, Bagrakote, Meena More, Chuikhim, Sanyasi Dara, Pemling Fatak, Barbote, Patleybaas under Nimbong GP, Kaffer, Loleygaon, Deurali Fatak, Gitdabling, Upper Gitkolbong, Gumbadara, 9th Mile Fatak and Lava.

He listened to their concerns and saw the damages to their homes and agricultural fields firsthand.

While steps will be taken to repair and restore the affected areas, Mr Bista expressed concern over the quality of infrastructure and suggested a re-evaluation of the entire project to address vulnerabilities.

He also recognized the need for disaster preparedness in the mountain regions and emphasized the importance of equipping both mountain communities and governing authorities to handle future challenges.