Lakhimpur Kheri protest: AAP accuses Modi Govt of delaying justice to farmers

With the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) starting its 75-hour-long dharna at Rajapur Mandi Samiti in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur city to press their demands including the sacking of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the Centre of delaying justice to farmers.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working in a spirit of revenge against the farmers, for forcing him to rollback the three draconian farm laws last year.

Kang accused the Union government and the state government in UP of imprisoning many farmers in fake cases in the past one year, even as the main accused, minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who brutally crushed the farmers with his car and killed them, is running free.

The AAP leader sought to know from the prime minister as to why the minister has not been expelled from the Cabinet. He said neither the farmers got any justice nor any strict action was taken against Ashish Mishra, which has again exposed the anti-farmers face of the Modi government. As a result, the farmers from Punjab and other states were again forced to protest in Lakhimpur Kheri to seek justice, he said.

Kang accused Prime Minister Modi of deceiving the farmers and said the PM had said he would give a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and for this a committee would be formed which would represent the farmers.

But the 23 members in the MSP committee were advocating all three agricultural laws during the farmers’ agitation. The farmers of Punjab were not given any representation in the committee, he added.

Kang said all these things show that Prime Minister Modi is humiliating the farmers of Punjab and taking action against them out of revenge. The anti-farmer face of the Prime Minister and the BJP governments has been exposed. The BJP government will never be farmer friendly as it is a corporate friendly party, he added.