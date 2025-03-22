Delhi Govt introduces 4-digit helpline numbers for PWD and Water Board complaints

Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, announced new four-digit helpline numbers on Saturday to simplify the process of lodging complaints. The helpline number for PWD-related complaints will be 1908, while complaints related to the water board can be registered at 1916.

Taking to social media platform X, the minister recalled that in his first meeting with the PWD Department a month ago, he had inquired about the existing helpline number. He was surprised to find that officials struggled to recall the ten-digit number, highlighting its inefficiency.

Singh questioned why the previous government had used a lengthy ten-digit helpline for the PWD, suggesting that it may have discouraged complaints. He stated that he had requested the Indian government to issue a four-digit number, which has now been allocated and is operational.

During an inspection of Trinagar Assembly constituency in North Delhi, Singh issued strict instructions to officials to resolve issues within ten days or face action. He referenced a recent incident in East Delhi where an executive engineer was suspended for negligence.

Emphasizing accountability, the minister urged officials to be proactive, conduct regular on-ground inspections, and ensure that roads and drains are well-maintained.

“Get to the streets and fix things, or be ready for action,” he asserted.