Ladakh Secretary seeks early completion of country’s first green hydrogen mobility project

Amit Sharma, Secretary, IT Transport and DMRRR, UT Ladakh, on Wednesday during a visit to the country’s first Green Hydrogen Mobility Projects in Ladakh in Leh district, asked the engineers to complete construction of the project early.

Sharma, who is keenly driving this project in Ladakh over the last one year, especially relating to production of green hydrogen and pushing five hydrogen cell fuel buses on the road through the dispensing unit, fixed timelines for completion of all works, including getting requisite NoCs, completion of BT of approach road to this plant, etc., in presence of relevant officers of the UT and NTPC team.

The Head Engineer of NTPC Ladakh, who has been assigned this prestigious project, informed the visiting Secretary about the design and structure of the Green Hydrogen Mobility Project and the contribution it is making towards making Ladakh as the first carbon neutral region of the nation.

Sharma, in the presence of DM Leh Santosh Sukhadeve and chief engineer PWD Mutalib, held detailed deliberations over facilitating formal inauguration of this unique plant and took an overview about the design and structure of the Project. He also visited all areas of the Plant and construction sites to oversee the advancement of this novel project.

He emphasised that NTPC team should initiate the process of bottling medical oxygen which comes as a residual from H2O molecule, when they extract Hydrogen at this Plant so that the same can be handed over to tourists and visitors in Ladakh as a goodwill gesture of administration because of less oxygen levels here due to extreme height of around 12,000 feet.

Before the culmination of the visit, Sharma directed the officials to expedite the completion of this ongoing project within shortest possible time and ensure its timely completion and formal inauguration so that it can add another feather in the cap of the nation as a lead scientific achievement.

The Secretary was accompanied by the District Magistrate, Leh, Chief Engineer of PWD, Ladakh, Engineers of the respective departments and the team of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).