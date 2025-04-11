Apricot blossom festival begins in Ladakh

Ladakh’s Apricot Blossom Festival 2025 is being celebrated with great enthusiasm at Skurbuchan village in Leh district.

This is the first Apricot Blossom Festival of the season, organised by the Department of Tourism, Leh, in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and villagers of Skurbuchan.

Executive Councillor LAHDC Ghulam Mehdi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event commenced with traditional Ladakhi music, creating a mesmerising ambiance, and featured local cuisine stalls showcasing the region’s rich culinary heritage.

The event began with an address by Ven. Stanzin Nurboo, a notable figure of the region. He welcomed the officials of the UT administration and everyone gathered for the event. Padma Angmo, Assistant Director, Tourism Department, Leh, in her keynote address, highlighted the breathtaking beauty of Sham Valley, comparing its white and pink apricot blossoms to a heavenly canvas painting.

She mentioned that the festival was first initiated in 2021 to promote tourism, and since then it has attracted a growing number of visitors each year. She also emphasised the significance of apricot cultivation in Ladakh, which is renowned for its unique variety.

The event featured vibrant folk dance performances by local artists dressed in traditional attire. A felicitation ceremony was also held during the occasion by the Indian Army to honour local contributors from Skurbuchan for their support during the 1999 Kargil War.

Chief Planning Officer Tsewang Gyalson expressed administration commitment to promote tourism beyond Leh city by improving village facilities and expanding homestays, and ensuring availability of essential resources for visitors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Mohammad emphasised the primary objective of promoting tourism throughout the year. He also appreciated the local cuisine stalls for providing authentic Ladakhi flavours. Further, he encouraged the media and tourists to highlight the event, urging everyone to explore the beauty of Ladakh, which will help to boost the local economy.

Executive Councillor Ghulam Mehdi stressed preserving Ladakh’s rich culture and traditions through festivals, encouraging local farmers to focus on organic fruit cultivation, especially apricots.

He expressed that with better farming practices, local organic products can be exported to foreign countries, which will give farmers new opportunities and boost the local economy. The Executive Councillor also encouraged the young artists for their cultural dance and appreciated the teachers of their respective schools.

The event highlighted the potential for organic farming and exporting Ladakhi products, boosting the local economy and showcasing the region’s unique heritage.