Labour Ministry’s key initiatives in 2024: Advancing social security, employment, and worker welfare

The Ministry of Labour and Employment implemented several welfare initiatives for unorganised workers in 2024.Registrations on the eShram portal surpassed 30 crores this year, reflecting its rapid adoption and significant social impact.

The platform, launched on 21 October 2021 as a “One-Stop Solution” for unorganised labour, integrates 12 Social Security/Welfare Schemes, including the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC), Indira Gandhi National Pension Schemes, MGNREGA, PMAY-G, and PM-SVANidhi, among others.

The National Career Service (NCS) portal continued its role as a comprehensive platform for career-related services. From 1 January to 15 December 2024, the portal mobilized 1,89,33,219 vacancies, bringing the total to 3.89 crore vacancies since its inception. Active job listings peaked at 20 lakhs, with an average of 15 lakh opportunities available at any time. Additionally, 11,451 overseas vacancies were posted by MEA-registered agents.

The Building and Construction Workers MIS Portal, launched on 21 August 2024, serves as a centralized data management system, integrating data from state BoCW welfare boards with eShram. Ten States, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, have completed the integration process.

Regarding labour code implementation, six regional meetings were held from August to October to assist States/UTs in framing rules under Labour Codes. States like Nagaland and Sikkim published draft rules under relevant codes, with all 36 States/UTs expected to complete harmonization by 31 March 2025.

The ILO’s World Social Protection Report (2024-26) highlighted India’s success in doubling its social protection coverage, with the Targeted Public Distribution System being one of the world’s largest food security initiatives, benefiting 800 million people. India also signed a Joint Declaration of Intent with Germany to enhance cooperation in employment and labour, while under the G20, the country collaborated with the ILO and OECD on global skills gap mapping.

The EPFO Central Board of Trustees approved a Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS), enabling 77 lakh pensioners to access their pensions from any bank branch starting January 2025. EPFO also credited 8.25 per cent interest for FY 2023-24 to subscriber accounts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated 28 ESIC projects worth ₹3,921 crores this year.

To ensure social security coverage for gig and platform workers, the Ministry initiated extensive consultations with stakeholders. A committee chaired by the Central Provident Fund Commissioner was constituted to develop a comprehensive framework under the Social Security Code, 2020.

The Government announced the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme in the Union Budget 2024-25. It incentivizes formal job creation by offering wage reimbursements and EPFO contribution support for first-time employees and their employers. Employees earning up to ₹1 lakh per month and employers hiring above a certain threshold will benefit under this initiative.