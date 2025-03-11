Jobs Rebalance

The latest US employment data offers a nuanced picture of the country’s labour market, reflecting both stability and shifting economic trends. February saw a net gain of 151,000 jobs, with unemployment ticking up slightly to 4.1 per cent. While this increase falls short of projections, it remains consistent with the average job growth over the past year. More importantly, the data reveals sectoral shifts that could define the trajectory of the economy in the months ahead. One of the most notable developments is the turnaround in manufacturing employment. The sector added 10,000 jobs in February ~ the first full calendar month of the second Trump Administration ~ marking a significant reversal from the previous year’s monthly average decline of 9,000 jobs. This suggests that policies aimed at reviving industrial employment may be gaining traction. Given the administration’s focus on reshoring production and strengthening domestic industries, this early sign of stabilisation in manufacturing is worth watching closely. Meanwhile, hiring in healthcare and financial services continued to drive job creation, reflecting the enduring strength of these industries.

These sectors have remained resilient through economic fluctuations, providing a foundation for overall employment stability. However, the report also signals a slowing pace of growth, particularly as consumer sentiment weakens. On the other hand, government employment saw a decline of 10,000 jobs in February, as cuts to the federal workforce began to take effect. While reducing the size of government aligns with Mr Trump’s policy priorities, the broader economic impact of these job losses remains uncertain. Historically, government employment has acted as a stabiliser during economic downturns. The challenge now is whether private sector growth, particularly in manufacturing and services, can offset these reductions in the long run. While some government cuts were expected, their pace and scale will determine their broader economic impact. A gradual approach could minimise disruptions, while abrupt reductions might create short-term uncertainties in affected regions. Another area of concern is the broader economic outlook. Retail sales have softened, foot traffic in major stores has declined, and new manufacturing orders have slowed.

These indicators suggest that consumers and businesses alike are exercising caution amid evolving policy changes. While the administration remains confident that a leaner government and a pro-business environment will drive long-term growth, businesses also require stability and clear policy direction to make long-term investment and hiring decisions. Overall, the February jobs report highlights both opportunities and challenges. The return of manufacturing job growth is an encouraging sign, suggesting that industrial policy initiatives may be starting to yield results. At the same time, government job cuts and economic headwinds present risks that must be carefully managed. If manufacturing gains continue and consumer confidence stabilises, the economy could maintain steady growth. However, sustaining this momentum will require a delicate balance between policy adjustments and economic realities.

