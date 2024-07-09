L-G Sinha reviews arrangements at Amarnath base camps

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps and reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing holy yatra of Shri Amarnath.

The Lt Governor interacted with the pilgrims, and enquired about their pilgrimage experience.

At the base camps, the Lt Governor also interacted with the service providers, doctors, sanitation workers, administrative and security officials and took appraisal of various services like lodging, langar, power and water supply, sanitation, health, traffic and security management, and other facilities to the pilgrims.

Advertisement

He directed all concerned departments and service providers to take every possible measure for the safe and smooth conduct of the Yatra.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag briefed the Lt Governor on the facilities available to the Yatris arriving at the Base Camps.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers of District Administration, SASB, Police and Army.