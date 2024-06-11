KVIC increases pace of delivering government schemes to people

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Tuesday claimed that it has again increased the pace of delivering government schemes to the beneficiaries following the formation of the ‘Modi Government’ for the third time.

On Monday, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar distributed margin money subsidies of Rs 299.25 crore to 7,444 units across the country under the Prime Ministers’ Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) through video conference. AS many as 81,884 new jobs were created by the sanctioned loan amount for the beneficiaries across the country.

In a statement, the KVIC chairman congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of ‘Khadi Parivar’ and said the distribution of subsidy of Rs 299.25 crore directly in the accounts of beneficiaries by KVIC on the very next day of swearing-in of the new government is an indication that government schemes will now be delivered to the public at a double speed.

Mr Kumar informed that the KVIC is working on a plan to strengthen ‘Khadi Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ in every village as per the vision of Mr Modi, to achieve the goal of ‘Developed India’ by 2047.

All preparations have been made to take Khadi from local to global. Along with this, the Prime Ministers’ Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is also being expanded to increase the quality and reach of products related to village industry.

In this sequence, the KVIC has distributed Rs 299.25 Crore in the accounts of 7,444 beneficiaries of all its 6 zones through online medium. Under this, subsidy of Rs 75.17 crore has been distributed to 2017 beneficiaries of Central Zone, Rs 22.92 crore to 763 beneficiaries of Eastern Zone, Rs 91.78 crore to 2,477 beneficiaries of North Zone, Rs 9.2 crore in the account of 223 beneficiaries of Northeast Zone, Rs 72.97 crore to 1539 beneficiaries of South Zone and Rs 27.13 crore in the account of 425 beneficiaries of West Zone through online medium.

A total of 22,187 jobs have been created in the Central Zone, 8,393 jobs in the Eastern Zone, 27,247 jobs in the North Zone, 2453 jobs in the Northeast States, 16,929 jobs in the South Zone and 4,675 jobs in the West Zone.

Mr Kumar emphasised that the guarantee of the Modi Government has made Khadi and Village Industry products popular globally. In the last 10 years, ‘New Khadi of New India’ has given a new direction to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.