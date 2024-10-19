KVIC Chairman inaugurates Khadi exhibition at IIC

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Manoj Kumar inaugurated a Khadi exhibition based on the theme “Khadi: The Fabric of Freedom, The Language of Fashion (Khadi: The Cloth of Freedom, The Language of Fashion)” at the India International Centre here today.

Being organised in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Khadi (COEK) and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), it invites visitors to explore Khadi’s remarkable journey, starting from hand-spun fabric during India’s freedom movement under Mahatma Gandhi to its current status as a symbol of sustainability and modern fashion.The exhibition also showcases Khadi clothes, sarees, home textiles, and contemporary designs developed by COEK’s design team, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kumar said, “The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, once said, ‘I see God in every thread drawn by the spinning wheel.’ Embracing this philosophy, KVIC, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is organising various programmess like sales campaigns, exhibitions, and national and international fairs to boost Khadi artisans’ income, which has played a significant role in promoting Khadi products.”

“The Khadi that played a key role in the freedom movement under Gandhi’s leadership has now become a fashion icon, thanks to PM Modi’s tireless efforts, and is now known as the New Khadi of New India,” he said.

Highlighting KVIC’s achievements, the Chairman said, “Khadi’s business turnover under PM Modi’s leadership has surpassed Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24, a remarkable growth from Rs 31,000 crore ten years ago.”He also appealed to all citizens to purchase more Khadi products this festive season, helping spread the joy of festivals to the homes of artisans and craftsmen who work tirelessly to produce high-quality goods.