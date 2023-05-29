Kullu paragliding accident: Everything to know about safety measures for activity

Two people were injured in a paragliding crash incident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday. According to reports, the incident took place at the Dobhi paragliding site.

A woman tourist from Ahmedabad was injured in the incident along with the local pilot. The two people were receiving treatment at the regional hospital in Dhalpur.

A team of Kullu police arrived at the scene after the crash. Local police are reportedly investigating the incident.

According to local media reports, the paraglider pilot has been identified by his first name Vivek. He took off with the female tourist – who has been identified as Dimple Patel. Shortly after takeoff, the accident took place leaving both people injured. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.

The Dobhi paragliding site was inaugurated by Manali MLA Bhubaneshwar Gaur.

Before making any plans of paragliding, take these essential precautions:

1. Climate Conditions

Nobody desires to be airborne during inclement weather. However, even favorable weather circumstances can create unpredictable situations. Even a slight alteration in weather patterns can pose significant risks. Weather conditions play a vital role in directly influencing your paragliding adventure, as wind speed and direction greatly influence gliding dynamics and maneuverability. Hence, it is necessary to consider the weather forecast when aspiring to take flight.

2. Glider Experience

The quality of your paragliding experience relies heavily on the performance of your glider, as it should provide a seamless flying experience across various weather conditions. To ensure this, conducting thorough research or seeking advice from experienced paragliders who have already embarked on this adventure can provide valuable insights into the world of gliding equipment. Opting for a dependable glider will contribute to a comfortable and fulfilling flight.

3. Use High-Quality Equipment

A significant number of accidents occur as a result of inadequate flying equipment. Hence, it is essential to thoroughly investigate the condition of the canopy before selecting a paragliding company. Even minor malfunctions in the harness, canopy lines, or reserve parachute can lead to accidents. It is crucial to monitor the condition of the safety helmet and ensure that the company employs high-quality safety equipment. Prioritizing the quality and maintenance of the equipment is key to a safe and enjoyable paragliding experience.

4. Check the Company Experience

There are several companies that provide paragliding experience in various locations. However, not all of them are experts or follow safety measures. Before selecting a paragliding company, it is wise to perform a brief background check to ensure your safety and satisfaction. Take the time to investigate their track records in the field of paragliding, including their previous flying experiences. Opting for a reliable company with experienced pilots significantly reduces the chances of accidents.

5. Understand Launching and Landing Techniques

To ensure your well-being, it is crucial to establish a well-defined approach for both launching and landing zones. It is strongly advised to plan and prepare for the end of your flight before even taking off from the hill. This proactive approach will contribute to a safer and more secure paragliding experience.