KTR presents ‘Trailblazer Telangana’ highlighting achievements under KCR

With barely a week left for the polling in Telangana BRS working president and state IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday launched a power-point presentation “Trailblazer Telangana” to highlight the achievements of the youngest state in the country during the past decade under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Instead of only political tu-tu-main-main (squabbles) we should also talk about the achievements of the new state. People should take a look at our progress report, the work done by us in the past ten years and the basis on which they should vote and therefore this presentation,” said KT Rama Rao before elaborating upon each slide highlighting the state’s progress in various sectors.

He not only drew a parallel between 2014, when BRS came to power with the bifurcation of the state, and the current day but also with the rest of India, highlighting the schemes initiated by his government and replicated by other states and even the Centre. For instance while Telangana’s Mission Bhagiratha was “copied” by the Centre in its “Har Ghar Jal” scheme its “Mission Kakatiya” scheme of rejuvenating tanks in rural areas was also adopted by the Centre as “Amrut Sarovar” scheme claimed Rao who is popularly known as KTR.

Tweaking Gopal Krishna Gokahle’s words “What Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow”, KTR said, “What Telangana does today India follows.”

He also declared that the chief minister’s decentralisation initiative from gram panchayats to carving out 33 districts was on a scale never seen before in the country. He reminded that before 2014 nine out of ten districts in Telangana were deemed backward and received Centre’s Backward Region Grant Fund (BRGF).

KTR described the chief minister as a “devout Hindu and not a political Hindu” in an apparent dig at the BJP while mentioning the construction of Yadagirigutta Temple under KCR’s regime. On the cultural Renaissance of the state, KTR spoke about the Telangana dialect which was previously reviled in Telugu cinema as spoken only by villains and jokers but now all top actors spoke the Telangana dialect in films, highlighting it as true spirit of Telangana pride.

KTR also used the occasion to slam the Congress on the electricity issue pointedly questioning “Do you want electricity or the Congress?” insinuating that round the clock electricity supply will be hampered if the Opposition party came to power.

However, Congress lashed out at the BRS pointing out that KCR’s schemes were “hollow” as these didn’t benefit the people. “In fact he stopped all the schemes initiated by the Congress for the benefit of the people,” Sama Ram Mohan Reddy Congress spokesperson said pointing out that the previous Congress government provided MSP on 23 kinds of crops, cancelled yearly interests on farm loans and built 23 lakh houses for the poor. BRS also closed down government-run schools, failed to recruit teachers and also didn’t come out with a job calendar in a decade, he added.