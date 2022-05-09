K’taka Police seize 10 petrol bombs during raid in B’luru

Karnataka Police seized 10 petrol bombs, one revolver, a live bullet, and other lethal weapons in connection with the loudspeaker issue during a raid here on Monday

The development has nothing to do with the ongoing loudspeaker issue, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Bheema Shankar Guled.

He further stated that the petrol bombs were not stockpiled with the intent of attacking Hindu leaders or devotees and that no organisation was behind the accused.

According to police, a raid was carried out after accused Syed Asgar, an arms dealer was recently apprehended by the Hennur police.

According to Guled, the Hennur police arrested a rowdy sheeter named Mohammad Ajeemuddin on suspicion of plotting an attack on his rival gang and amassing weapons with his colleagues.

Syed Asgar, Fayaz Ulla, and Munawar Pasha were apprehended by three police squads. Fayaz had a grudge towards Mohammad Ajeemuddin, according to the probe. As a result, he wanted to lock him up and stockpile the petrol bombs.

According to Guled, the accused bought 19 beer bottles and loaded 10 of them with gasoline. Fayaz is facing eight accusations, including murder, idol theft, and prosecution under the Arms Act. The investigation is continuing.

(with inputs from IANS)