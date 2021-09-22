K’taka mulls allowing theatres, multiplexes to run full house

The Karnataka government is contemplating to allow theatres and multiplexes in the state to run full house. A decision will be taken in this regard in a day or two.

K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health on Tuesday said that the government is concerned about the plight of theatre owners, exhibitors as they are suffering huge losses due to the Covid restrictions. The film industry too suffered financial setbacks. “We are positive and will take a decision in 2-3 days after consulting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he said.

Sudhakar further stated that the Covid positivity rate in Karnataka has been on a decline. “We are seeing 600 to 800 Covid positive cases per day in the state on an average. The positivity rate has been less than 1 per cent. The numbers of death cases has also been reduced. The state government is allowing activities in districts where there is less than 2 per cent of Covid Positivity rate. Accordingly, a decision will be taken.“

The state government will stand with film industry, exhibitors in this difficult time. The matter will also be discussed with the technical expert committee, he added.

Along with allowing theatres to run to their full capacities, the discussion will also be held regarding reopening of pubs and swimming pools, Sudhakar said.

Multiple delegations from the film industry and the Film Producers Associations have met the Health minister Sudhakar and have been demanding to allow the full house shows.

Presently, the theaters and multiplexes are allowed to function with 50 per cent occupancy.