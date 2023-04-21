SIT mulls lie detector test of accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing case

The special investigation team (SIT) formed on the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf and the Judicial commission are brainstorming on a lie detector test or polygraph test of the three shooters.

The trio had shot dead mafia don Atiq and his brother in a daring shootout at Colvin hospital in the Sangam City on Saturday last.

The shooters, Sunny Singh, Lavesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya have yet to reveal anything significant to the investigators though their four-day remand is going to end tomorrow evening.

Sources said after two days of remand, the police did not believe the story of the shooters. Now, the investigating agencies are considering approaching the court with a plea for lie detector test or polograph test of the accused. However, for both these tests, the police will need the permission of the shooters.

Sources said there are contradictions in the statements of the shooters as they are not able to tell the real reason or intention for the killing.

However, the trio has made many shocking revelations during their custody about the weapons used in the assassination, which, they said, were procured by them from Delhi’s infamous Jitendra Gogi gang. However, it is also being asked as to how much truth is there in the disclosure, it will be clear only after a detailed inquiry.

Sources said during the custody remand, shooter Sunny Singh has informed that he had gone to Delhi two years ago to meet an operative of the Gogi gang who introduced him to the kingpin Jitendra Gogi.

At the behest of Jitendra, Sunny had also done minor crimes and got in touch with the rest of the Jitendra gang members. Sources say that he also carried out criminal incidents at the behest of Gogi gang members.

The Gogi gang had given him Jigana and Girsan pistols. However, in the meantime the kingpin Gogi was killed and after this Sunny did not return the pistols.

Sources also say that at the moment it is not clear how true these things that came out in the inquiry are. It is also possible that he is saying these things to hide some big secret. In such a situation, only after detailed inquiry, something will be clear.

On the second day of the custody remand, SIT members interrogated the three shooters for three hours. Due to the action of scene recreation, they could not be questioned in the afternoon. However, questions were fired at him from 9 pm till midnight. The biggest thing is that the shooters have still not opened their mouth regarding the reason for the murder. They say that they had an ambition to become a big don.

Meanwhile, amid rumours of surrender by Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen on Friday, the police was still clueless about them since February 24 after the killing of Umesh Pal.

The police have put in all their efforts on arresting Shaista but to no avail. In such a situation, speculation about the surrender of Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen has intensified. It is believed that she can secretly surrender in the court anytime.

Meanwhile, the police and STF conducted a search operation at Chakia in Prayagraj and Kaushambi in Pratapgarh. However, she could not be traced.

On the other hand, a new team of lawyers has become active to get Shaista surrendered in court. The police force remained ready for Shaista in the district court.

Shaista and Zainab Fatima, wife of Ashraf are absconding after Umesh Pal’s shootout on February 24 and did not turn up to attend the funeral of the deceased after the murder of Atiq-Ashraf last week.

When Atiq and Ashraf were killed on Saturday night, Shaista is said to be hiding at a relative’s house somewhere between Prayagraj and Kaushambi. For this reason, the police are on a house-to-house search operation in the villages of these areas. Apart from Kareli, Kasari-Masari, Dhoomanganj, Pooramufti, Kokhraj, relatives of Atiq live in all the villages where Shaista is suspected to be hiding. Even after house-to-house search, Shaista was not found till Friday morning.

The police also used a drone camera in search of Shaista in Kachari village of Ganga-Yamuna but could not get any success. It is suspected that the shooter Sabir may be accompanying Shaista as he has also been Shaista’s car driver for a long time.

It was also suspected that wanted shooter Guddu Muslim is with Shaista and both could surrender before the court outside Uttar Pradesh.

It is learnt that Atiq’s new team of lawyers has chalked out a plan to get Shaista safely brought to the court and surrendered. The team of old lawyers of Atiq and Ashraf are now well-known faces in the police, so a team of new lawyers has been set up on behalf of Shaista.

Atiq Ahmed’s advocate Vijay Mishra said that he has no information about Shaista. Where is she, when will she surrender, nothing is known.

The report sought by the court on the surrender application of Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori was not submitted from the Dhumanganj police station on Friday. Now April 24 has been fixed for the hearing of the application in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

On the other hand Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has now once again started a fresh survey to identify the illegal properties of Atiq and his accomplices in the district.