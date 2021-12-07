Kovind visits Raigad Fort and pays tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji

President Ram Nath Kovind today visited the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra and paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at his samadhi.

The President said that he considered himself fortunate for getting an opportunity to pay his respects to Shivaji Maharaj. This visit is like a pilgrimage for him, he said.

The President said that under the able leadership of Shivaji Maharaj, the glory of the entire region increased, while patriotic feelings revived.

He said that the character of Shivaji Maharaj was described very effectively in the 19th century Sanskrit work ‘Shivraj-Vijayah’.

He said that this book could be translated into various Indian languages so that people, especially the younger generation, could get acquainted with his great personality and his unique work.

The President said that Chhatrapati Shivaji’s thinking was futuristic. He took many decisions of far-reaching effect with the help of his Council of Ministers known as ‘Ashta-Pradhan’. The President noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji built the first modern navy of India.