Kotkhai custodial death: Himachal IGP, 7 other cops get life imprisonment

Himachal Inspector General of Police (IGP) and seven other poilce personnel were sentenced to life imprisonment by the CBI court on Monday, in the custodial death of an alleged accused in the Kotkhai rape-murder of a 16-year old school girl in Shimla district.

Those convicted include Zahur Haider Zaidi (IGP), the then DSP Manoj Joshi, Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Deep Chand Sharma and three Head Constables Mohan Lal, Surat Singh and Rafee Mohammad and Constable Raneet Satetia.

They were convicted under IPC Sections 120B, 302, 330, 348, 194, 196,218 and 201. The CBI court further imposed each convict a fine of Rs one lakh.

Earlier, on 18 January the CBI court had held all the eight cops guilty in the custodail death of accused Suraj. The CBI court has recommended for compensation to the accused family under victim compensation scheme.

The case involved the custodial death of accused Suraj in the alleged gang rape and murder of a 16-year old school girl in 2017. Her body had been in the for est of Kotkhai on July 4, 2017, after she went missing for two days.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) lead by Zaidi had been constituted that had arrested six suspects, including Suraj. In May 2019 the Supreme Court had transferred the case from Himachal Pradesh to Chandigarh CBI court.