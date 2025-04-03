KN-567 Kerala lottery result for April 3, 2025: Who won the ₹80 lakh jackpot?

Kolkata FF Fatafat April 1, 2025: New month, new hopes – Check today’s winning numbers!
Kolkata Fatafat results for April 1, 2025, are out! Check your numbers and see if luck has graced you today in this exciting lottery game.
Kerala Lottery Result April 3, 2025: Karunya Plus KN-567 winners announced. Check the ₹80 lakh jackpot-winning number and full results here.
The much-awaited results for today’s (April 3, 3035) Kerala Karunya Plus KN-567 lottery have been declared, bringing excitement to thousands of ticket holders across the state. This Thursday’s draw offers a grand prize of ₹80 lakh, making it one of the most anticipated lotteries of the week.
The jackpot-winning ticket for today’s Karunya Plus KN-567 belongs to ticket number PZ 345148, purchased in Irinjalakuda. The lucky winner will take home the grand prize of ₹80 lakh.
Advertisement
The Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-132 results for March 12, 2025, are out! Check the winning numbers, prize details, and claim process.https://t.co/gfSkvThVL5#lottery #KeralaNews #TheStatesman
Advertisement
— The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) March 12, 2025
The second prize of ₹10 lakh goes to ticket PV 320050, sold in Attingal.
Twelve lucky ticket holders have won the third prize. Here are the winning numbers:
– PN 593574
– PO 258166
– PP 107591
– PR 192095
– PS 304252
– PT 278816
– PU 533227
– PV 318454
– PW 327046
– PX 299280
– PY 927707
– PZ 876757
If you purchased a ticket for today’s Karunya Plus KN-567 draw on April 3, 2025, verify your number on the official Kerala lottery website or at authorized lottery centers.
Winners must submit their tickets along with valid identification at a lottery office within 30 days to claim their prize.
While Kerala’s lottery system is government-run and widely trusted, it is important to play responsibly. Lottery games can be addictive, and players should participate within their financial limits.
For complete details, visit the official Kerala Lottery website.
Advertisement