KN-567 Kerala lottery result for April 3, 2025: Who won the ₹80 lakh jackpot?

The much-awaited results for today’s (April 3, 3035) Kerala Karunya Plus KN-567 lottery have been declared, bringing excitement to thousands of ticket holders across the state. This Thursday’s draw offers a grand prize of ₹80 lakh, making it one of the most anticipated lotteries of the week.

KN-567 1st prize winner – ₹80 lakh (April 3, 2025)

The jackpot-winning ticket for today’s Karunya Plus KN-567 belongs to ticket number PZ 345148, purchased in Irinjalakuda. The lucky winner will take home the grand prize of ₹80 lakh.

2nd prize winner – ₹10 lakh

The second prize of ₹10 lakh goes to ticket PV 320050, sold in Attingal.

3rd prize winners – ₹5,000 each

Twelve lucky ticket holders have won the third prize. Here are the winning numbers:

– PN 593574

– PO 258166

– PP 107591

– PR 192095

– PS 304252

– PT 278816

– PU 533227

– PV 318454

– PW 327046

– PX 299280

– PY 927707

– PZ 876757

How to check your KN-567 Kerala lottery results on April 3, 3035?

If you purchased a ticket for today’s Karunya Plus KN-567 draw on April 3, 2025, verify your number on the official Kerala lottery website or at authorized lottery centers.

Winners must submit their tickets along with valid identification at a lottery office within 30 days to claim their prize.

While Kerala’s lottery system is government-run and widely trusted, it is important to play responsibly. Lottery games can be addictive, and players should participate within their financial limits.

For complete details, visit the official Kerala Lottery website.