Kolkata Fatafat May 24 results! Check all 8 rounds HERE

The excitement is high as the Kolkata Fatafat results continue to perplex the people of the city. As players bet on luck with their strategy and intuition, the results of May 24 have started to come in.

The numbers are coming in as players brim with anticipation to know their results. With celebration and disappointment hitting people alike, here is a round-up of the results of Kolkata Fatafat May 24 as of now:

Kolkata Fatafat Results for May 24:

1st Round: 459-8

2nd Round: 124-7

3rd Round: 479-0

4th Round: 269-7

5th Round: 137-1

6th Round:

7th Round:

8th Round:

The Format of the Lottery Game is as follows:

Kolkata Fatafat is a lottery game in which players have to choose a set of numbers. These usually range from 00 to 99. The winning numbers are drawn at random, and players win prizes based on their selected numbers. The prize money is a fixed amount. The format has several draws/ ‘bazis’ throughout the day. These often take place in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

For the people of Kolkata, the lottery is more than just a game. It is a cultural phenomenon and a family tradition in various households. Due to its quick nature offering instant results, the game is a popular activity for the locals of the city. It is said, that the game is based on the popular Matka that was introduced in the Indian subcontinent in the 1960s. Every player uses their own tactic for the game- be it numerology, calculation, intuition, or just luck. Several players also track past trends to come to their picks.

It is necessary to treat the game as a source of entertainment and not income. Lottery and bets can be highly addictive, so players are advised to move with caution and discretion. Additionally, it is imperative to rely on authentic sources for details and results.

To keep track of the day’s wins, players can check official websites that update results in a transparent and fair manner. These include websites like: kolkataff (dot) tv and kolkataff (dot) in.