Kerala lottery NIRMAL (NR-421): Live results for February 28, 2025! Check them here

The much-awaited Kerala Lottery Result for the Nirmal NR-421 lucky draw has been announced today, 28 February 2025. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM, bringing excitement to thousands of hopeful participants.

The Nirmal NR lottery is part of Kerala’s weekly lottery draws, held every Friday. With 108 lakh tickets available for purchase, this draw offers a grand opportunity for participants to win life-changing prizes.

Top prizes for Kerala Nirmal NR-421 lottery on February 28, 2025:

– First Prize: ₹70 Lakhs – NV 627991 (Ernakulam)

– Second Prize: ₹10 Lakhs – NP 300031 (Ernakulam)

Third Prize Winners (₹1 Lakh Each):

– NN 542000 (Kozhikode)

– NO 522030 (Chittur)

– NP 949667 (Thamarassery)

– NR 877919 (Vadakara)

– NS 328634 (Punalur)

– NT 885764 (Moovattupuzha)

– NU 734212 (Chittur)

– NV 443132 (Palakkad)

– NW 718177 (Vaikom)

– NX 845245 (Kozhikode)

– NY 519936 (Kayamkulam)

– NZ 938066 (Chittur)

The Kerala State Lotteries department conducts these draws with complete transparency, offering a secure platform for participants to try their luck. The results are published on the official Kerala Lottery website and various media platforms to ensure fair access to information.

Participants can verify their ticket numbers by visiting the official Kerala Lottery website or authorized retailers. Winners must submit their tickets along with valid identification within 30 days to claim their prizes.

The Kerala lottery system is not only a popular form of entertainment but also a significant revenue source for the state, funding various welfare programs and social initiatives.

Stay tuned for daily updates on Kerala Lottery results and upcoming draws.