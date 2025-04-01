Kolkata FF Fatafat April 1, 2025: New month, new hopes – Check today’s winning numbers!

The first day of April 2025 is here, and Kolkata’s beloved Fatafat lottery game is back to kick off the month with excitement, anticipation, and a promise of big wins. With a reputation for delivering quick results and turning fortunes around in a flash, Kolkata Fatafat continues to captivate the imagination of thousands. As the results for Kolkata FF Fatafat for April 1, 2025, are now live, players across the city are eagerly awaiting to see if today is their lucky day.

Kolkata Fatafat results for April 1, 2025

The much-awaited results of Kolkata Fatafat’s first round of the day have now been announced, and they’re already making waves. As usual, the fast-paced nature of the game allows for multiple draws throughout the day, and each draw brings fresh hopes for victory.

If you’ve placed your bets today, head over to the official websites kolkataff (dot) tv and kolkataff (dot) in to check if you’re one of the lucky winners of the day.

For those who placed their bets strategically, April 1 may be starting with a bang. But even if your numbers didn’t come up today, there’s no need to lose hope—the game offers multiple chances every day, so luck could still be around the corner.

Today’s winning numbers are:

First round: 790-6

Second round:

Third round:

Fourth round:

Fifth round:

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

What makes Kolkata Fatafat such a phenomenon in the city? One of the key reasons is its instant gratification factor. Unlike traditional lottery games that may take weeks or even months to draw results, Fatafat offers results multiple times a day.

This not only keeps the excitement alive but also fuels the desire to try again and again, often with new strategies, new hopes, and new dreams.

The game follows a simple format: players pick numbers and bet on them, hoping for the right combination to be drawn. The results are then announced quickly, often within a matter of minutes, and players get to see whether their lucky numbers were among the winning ones. It’s this sense of immediacy and excitement that keeps people hooked.