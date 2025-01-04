Kiren Rijiju offers Chadar at Ajmer Sharif on behalf of PM Modi

In a goodwill gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered ceremonial chadar on the sacred tomb of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chisti on the occasion of the 813th annual urs at the Dargah Sharif here on Saturday.

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju brought the chadar from New Delhi to the Dargah Sharif and offered it on the holy tomb of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz on behalf of PM Modi.The Union Minister also prayed for peace and tranquility and spirits of brotherhood and unity in the country.

Prior to this, Mr Kiren Rijiju reached at Dargah Sharif marching in reverence with the chadar. Union Minister and local Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary, Rajasthan Minister Suresh Singh Rawat and several BJP leaders and the district administration officials were also accompanying him.

The Dargah Committee Secretary, other functionaries and dargah khadims accorded ceremonial welcome to the chadar bearing Minister at the Nizam Gate of the Dargah.

The Prime Minister Modi’s Good wishes for zayreens and message for strengthening the values of peace, spirits of Goodwill and brotherhood were also read out before the public on this occasion.

The presentation of ceremonial Chadar at the Dargah Sharif during the urs, is one of the key ceremonies in this 21-day annual event that began on December 31 with sighting of the moon and would conclude on January 10 with “Bade-Kul-Ki-Rasm” this year.

Since 1947 the Prime Ministers have been following this convention of offering Chadar at the Dargah Sharif in every urs. PM Modi also followed it since 2014.

Advertisement