PM to participate in Navkar Mahamantra Divas on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Navkar Mahamantra Divas on Wednesday morning at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. He will also address a gathering on the occasion.

Navkar Mahamantra Divas is a momentous celebration of spiritual harmony and ethical consciousness that seeks to unite people through the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra—the most revered and universal chant in Jainism.

Rooted in the principles of non-violence, humility, and spiritual elevation, the mantra pays homage to the virtues of enlightened beings and inspires inner transformation.

The Divas encourages all individuals to reflect on the values of self-purification, tolerance, and collective well-being. People from more than 108 countries will join the global chant for peace and togetherness.