Kharge likely to meet Rajasthan Cong leaders in Delhi on Monday

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to meet prominent party leaders from Rajasthan including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the preparedness for the upcoming state assembly polls due in December this year.

Chief Minister Gehlot accompanied by PCC leaders will reach Delhi at 11 am by a special plane from Jaipur. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new Rajasthan House building in Delhi at 5 pm.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state Congress in-charge, who is in Jaipur for the last two days and attending the government events with Chief Minister Gehlot in Baran and Nagaur districts will also reach Delhi by tomorrow morning.

Among others who are likely to attend the meeting are Dr C P Joshi, Harish Choudhary, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Raghu Sharma and Raghveer Meena.

It is not sure yet whether the issue of ongoing tussle between Gehlot and Pilot would crop up in Delhi’s Monday meeting for discussion or not.Senior party leaders are tightlipped in this regard.

PCC President Dotasara has sent his report on Pilot’s Jan Sangharsh Pad Yatra, held on May 11-15, to the party Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as it had been sought by him.