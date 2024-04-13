PM Modi’s policy towards China ‘meek’: Kharge

Stepping up his attack at the BJP-led government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy towards China is “meek”.

Referring to the issue of China, the Congress chief in a post on X wrote, “A sordid saga of endangering national security and India’s territorial integrity by giving a double clean chit to China for stealing our land. External Affairs Minister’s (S Jaishankar) statement that ‘China has not occupied any of our land’ is a copy-paste of Modi ji’s clean chit to China, post Galwan, where 20 of our brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for Bharat Mata.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “Wearing 56-inch long Chinese blinkers, on the ‘laal Aankh’, the Modi government has given a free pass to the Chinese, twice in a week’s time. First, Narendra Modi ji’s interview in foreign press where he failed to put forth India’s case strongly at the global stage. Now, his Foreign Minister, handing over another clean chit to expansionist China.”

He claimed that since the last four years, the Opposition has been asking the Prime Minister to take them in confidence, in the Parliament and in public discourse on repeated Chinese “transgressions, illegal occupation and building of military infrastructure, near our borders”, but he has not bothered to take them in confidence.

The Congress chief also posed a volley of questions to the Prime Minister over the Chinese issue.

“What were the 19 rounds of bilateral talks with your Chinese counterpart for? Was it to increase Chinese imports of India? Or take PMCARE funds from 3000 companies having Chinese directors? Why has the status quo ante, pre 2020, not returned? Why is India still denied access to areas in Depsang Plains, Demchok Nalla and several patrolling points in Hot Springs and Gogra Post? Mr Modi’s Policy towards China is ‘M’ for Meek,” Kharge said.