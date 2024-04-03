Kharge launches ‘ghar ghar guarantee abhiyan’ in Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched the ‘ghar ghar guarantee abhiyan’ to provide party’s guarantee cards in the city for the Lok Sabha election.

Kharge launched the campaign from the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency in the presence of Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely and other party leaders.

The step is part of the party’s nationwide campaign to reach out to every household with its ‘five nyay and 25 guarantees’ and distribute guarantee cards.

Notably, the Congress vowed to implement the guarantees if it is voted to power in the forthcoming general election.

On the occasion, Kharge distributed the party’s guarantee pamphlets to the people.

Talking about the campaign, the Congress chief said, “Today, I have to come to North East Delhi to distribute guarantee cards. Our message is under the five nyay, we will fulfill 25 guarantees. We want to spread this message across the country.”

Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, informed that Congress workers will go door-to-door and distribute guarantee cards of the party. They will tell people what the party would do for them if it comes to power.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief said, “Prime Minister Modi said he will provide 2 crore jobs every year, deposit Rs 15 lakh in each account and double the income of farmers. But, he did nothing, he just made false promises. Whatever Congress says, it does it.”

“Modi government is intimidating political parties. Rs 135 crore was withdrawn from the Congress party’s account. Is this the way elections are conducted in a democracy ? ” he said.