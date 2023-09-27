Khalistani-gangster nexus: Raids at 50 places in Punjab, UP, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Rajasthan

The National Investigation Agency raided a number of locations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in a crackdown on the Khalistani gangster nexus. During its raid, the NIA detained gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dala’s aide, Sunder alias Jora, from Punjab’s Ferozepur. They’re going to interrogate Jora in Chandigarh. The raids were launched at a total of over 50 locations in those countries, as detailed below.

The development comes at a time when India and Canada are already on the brink of a diplomatic showdown after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused “potential Indian agents” of being involved in the assassination of a prominent Khalistani extremist in British Columbia on June 18. New Delhi dismissed the allegation as “absurd” and “motivated.”

NIA sources said, “Khalistani and gangsters based in overseas countries are financing overground workers in India through the use of hawala for drugs and arms.” According to sources, the NIA has also received information on the nexus between the Khalistani, the Information and Information Technology (IIT) and the gangsters. The sources said that the information collected from the gangsters and the Khalistanis so far arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) indicates that the nexus deals with financing terrorism, supplying weapons and carrying out anti-state activities from abroad.

The raids were carried out on Wednesday at 30 locations across Punjab, Rajasthan (13 locations), Haryana (4 locations), Uttarakhand (2 locations), Delhi (1 location) and Uttar Pradesh (1 location). In the context of the ongoing diplomatic dispute, India on Wednesday imposed a visa suspension on Canadian citizens and requested Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence.