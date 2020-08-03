The surge in Covid-19 cases continued in Kerala, as the state reported 1,169 new cases on Sunday.

As many as 991 persons contracted the virus through contact and infection source of 56 patients is unknown. With the new cases reported on Tuesday, the total number in the state crossed 25,000 and touched 25,911.

Of the new patients, 43 persons are returnees from abroad and 95 are returned from other states. Besides, the figure includes 29 health workers and 688 recoveries were reported in the state on Sunday.

Out of the total positive cases, the capital (377) reported the most, followed by Ernakulam – 128, Malappuram – 126, Kasaragod – 113, Kottayam – 79, Kollam – 69, Thrissur – 58, Kozhikode – 50, Idukki – 42, Palakkad 38, Alappuzha – 38, Pathanamthitta – 25, Wayanad – 19 and Kannur – 16. As many as 1,45,777 people are under observation in the state.