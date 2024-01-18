Exalogic probe will remain in freezer: KPCC president

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said here on Thursday that the Corporate Affairs Ministry’s investigation into the alleged payment made to daughter of Kerala chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Veena Vijayan’s firm, Exalogic Solutions by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) without providing any service will remain in freezer like Lavalin case.

In a statement here, the Congress Kerala chief said Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Kerala this week revealed the depth of BJP-CPI-M relationship and the height of Congress animosity.

He said the prime minister’s response to the CPI-M and its leader Pinarayi Vijayan, both of whom has a history of killing dozens of BJP and RSS workers, is astonishing.

Advertisement

Sudhakaran said the illegal transactions in his daughter’s firm Exalogic Solutions and its consequences made CM Pinarayi Vijayan to bow down before the prime minister.

Explaining the CM receiving the PM in Kochi airport, Sudhakaran said, “When the CM saw the prime minister, Pinarayi’s face was filled with awe and reverence. Modi has embraced Pinarayi Vijayan as if he were the most loyal. His oblique reference is that that the report of Registrar of Companies, Benngaluru on the illegal transactions in his daughter’s firm Exalogic Solutions made him to bow down before prime minister.

Sudhakaran alleged instead of handing over the case of illegal transactions of the Exalogic Solutions to the ED and CBI, the Registrar of Companies’ report was left to the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry in order to protect Pinarayi Vijayan.

“It is clear that the Exalogic case is also moving towards the freezer, as in the case of ED investigation in the Karuvannur bank scam, gold smuggling, dollar smuggling, Life Mission transaction, Lavalin case etc,” he said.