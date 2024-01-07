Kerala Congress chief accuses CM of Pinarayi Vijayan of fascism

KPCC President K Sudhakaran said here on Sunday that the paeans of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are proof of the fact that he is turning into a total fascist.

Sudhakaran said the CPI-M has fallen into the abyss of degradation and is in a pitiful state without a corrective to force to correct it. The party secretary, who is supposed to control the party and its ranks, is now coming forward to praise Pinarayi Vijayan. Ministers are competing with each other for praising the chief minister, the Congress Kerala chief said in a statement here.

The famous Italian novelist and thinker, Umberto Eco, said the paeans glorifying the masculinity of the ruler is one of the symptoms of fascism, Sudhakaran said.

He said new vocabularies such as ‘horse in fire’, ‘eagle flying in storm’, ‘sun sprouting from soil’ and ‘Malayali natin mannan’ praising the chief minister are pouring in now after Karanabhutan and Kapittan.

N Vasavan, a CP-M minister, in the cabinet who believes in materialism, described Pinarayi Vijayan as a Karma yogi who stood the test of time and a gift from God. But Kerala burst into laughter after hearing the epithet of the CPI-M state secretary.

CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan described Pinarayi Vijayan as the sun and if anybody come close he would get burnt. Congress workers who showed black flags at Pinarayi Vijayan were lucky for not being get burnt, but were beaten up by the police and goons, he quipped

When VS Achuthanandan’s cut-out was raised during the time when sectarianism in the CPI-M was there, Pinarayi Vijayan, who was the party secretary at that time, explained that personal worship is not a party method, no one is above the party, the party is big and no one can be placed above it, the Congress Kerala chief said

Sudhakaran mocked that the CPI-M leadership, who had rolled their eyes saying that P Jayarajan and PJ Army were doing personal worship in Kannur, have now folded their arms and curled their tails in front of Pinarayi Vijayan, when vocabularies and songs praising him are pouring in