Kerala: MLA Thomas K Thomas expelled from NCP’s Working Committee

A day after he raised serious allegations that his opponents in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are plotting to kill him, Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas was expelled from the party’s working committee. The action was taken by NCP chief Sharad Pawar against Thomas citing “serious indiscipline.”

The NCP chief said that the party MLA had discredited the image of the party in public and in the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Thomas K Thomas on Monday lodged a complaint with State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib alleging that former NCP working committee member Reji Cherian had hatched a conspiracy to kill him with the help of Thomas Kuruvila, who was the MLA’s driver until a few months ago.

In his complaint, Thomas K Thomas alleged that Reji Cherian had bribed his driver to get details of his journey and execute the murder as an accident. The MLA alleged that Reji Cheriyan had planned to kill him to facilitate a by-poll in Kuttanad constituency and obtain the seat for him in the bypoll. The plan was to push the MLA off the car when it reached the interior parts of Kuttanad, which is ringed by water, Thomas alleged.

“He had directed the driver to plunge the car to a water-logged paddy field when I was asleep inside the car,” Thomas K Thomas said. He had first raised the allegation during a TV channel interview.

The state leaders of the NCP have termed the allegations as baseless. They took up matters with the party national leadership, following which Thomas K Thomas was expelled from the NCP working committee.